Evan Mobley on stars aligning with LeBron James being back in Cleveland and Cavs surging in East

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley was asked about his thoughts on everything coming “full circle” this season for the organization.

With LeBron James returning to Cleveland for All-Star Weekend and the Cavs enjoying a stellar season, it’s a very interesting time.

Mobley offered an upbeat answer to the question.

Cavs rookie Evan Mobley on the city’s vibe during All-Star weekend in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/WiohSJ0qft — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 19, 2022

“It’s a perfect year so far,” Mobley said. “Cavs are doing good. All-Stars are out here. We have a lot of All-Stars in the Rising Stars Game and the All-Star Game and Skills Challenge. So, it’s been great so far.”

James’ two stints with the Cavaliers lasted a total of 11 seasons, with his contributions helping the team reach the NBA Finals five times. In 2016, he epically helped the Cavs capture their first NBA title.

As for Mobley, he is only in his first year in the NBA, though he’s quickly established himself as a star for the future. That’s one reason why he was picked to play in the Rising Stars Challenge, which brings together some of the NBA’s most promising young players.

While Mobley wasn’t selected to play in the All-Star Game itself, his play has been a key factor in the Cavaliers’ resurgence this season.

Seeing action in 50 of the team’s 58 games so far this season, the 20-year-old Mobley is averaging 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest.

After three straight miserable campaigns, the Cavs have a 35-23 record this season. That’s tied for the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

In contrast, James’ Los Angeles Lakers are struggling despite preseason hopes of challenging for an NBA title. Mobley and the Cavaliers may not make a deep playoff run this season, but it’s clear that the team will empty the tank trying.