Jarrett Allen’s blunt reaction to the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster tarde

The Eastern Conference got a lot tougher on Thursday when the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers completed a blockbuster trade revolving around James Harden and Ben Simmons.

One team in the thick of the playoff chase in the East is the Cleveland Cavaliers. Shortly after the trade was reported, Cavs big man Jarrett Allen reacted to the news.

"We all saw it coming."#Cavs big man Jarrett Allen on the Ben Simmons to Brooklyn trade. He thinks both teams won in the end though. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) February 10, 2022

It seems like nothing about the massive deal came as much of a shock to the talented big man. While both the Nets and 76ers likely got better with the trade, it doesn’t change much regarding the Cavs’ quest for a playoff bid. At 34-21 on the season, the Cavs seem destined to end their postseason drought.

If the Cavs want to go deep in the playoffs, they’re going to have to get through some tough competition no matter what. If the Cavs end up facing off against the 76ers in a series, Allen will likely be largely tasked with trying to contain Harden’s new superstar teammate Joel Embiid.

Without a doubt, that would be a tall task. Though Allen is thought to be one of the better defensive big men in the league, Embiid is on an absolute tear right now. In fact, he’s firmly in the MVP mix.

Cavs fans will get to see that matchup quite soon, as the Cavs and 76ers will face off against one another this Saturday. It is quite possible that Harden will be in the lineup for that game.