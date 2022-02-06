Report: Cavs could be without multiple key players again on Sunday vs. Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers might have to play without multiple key contributors on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

Garland (lower back) questionable for #Cavs tonight. Markkanen (ankle) is out. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) February 6, 2022

Darius Garland has missed three straight games for the Cavs. Cleveland has gone 2-1 during that stretch.

The rising star has been one of the league’s best surprises this season. He is averaging 19.8 points and 8.2 assists per game. Garland is shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from deep.

Due to his strong production and role in leading the Cavs to a strong season so far, Garland will be making his first All-Star appearance later this month. His selection definitely has Cavs fans excited because the NBA’s midseason showcase will be held in Cleveland this year.

Cleveland obviously wants Garland back on the court as soon as possible to increase its chances of stringing together wins.

While the guard is questionable for the Cavs’ Sunday contest, the team is still going to be without the services of Lauri Markkanen.

The 24-year-old has been solid for Cleveland so far in the 2021-22 campaign. He is posting averages of 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game so far. Markkanen has also started all 38 of the games he has appeared in.

He’s shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from deep this season. The Cavs will miss him on Sunday.

Fortunately for the Cavs, several players have been playing well recently, including veteran Kevin Love. The 33-year-old is averaging 20.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per game over his last three contests.

Cleveland currently holds the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.