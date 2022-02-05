Report: Cavs now ‘trying to acquire’ Caris LeVert ahead of trade deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly making an effort to acquire Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert before the upcoming NBA trade deadline.

The Cavaliers are trying to acquire Caris LeVert from the Pacers ahead of next week’s deadline. For a little twist, Indiana is on its way to Cleveland today for a game tomorrow, @TheAthleticNBA — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) February 5, 2022

LeVert’s name has been mentioned before in trade discussions connected to the Cavaliers. However, given the tight time frame remaining before the deadline, it appears that the Cavs are now making a stronger push.

While the Cavs already appear to be on their way to making the playoffs this season, adding a player of LeVert’s caliber would help the team out a lot.

This season, the 27-year-old LeVert is making strong contributions for the Pacers. In 39 games this season, he’s averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Those numbers would help bolster a Cavs squad that’s been depleted by season-ending injuries to both Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio.