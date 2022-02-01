Kevin Love gloats about Brandon Goodwin after he leads Cavs to victory with stellar showing

The Cleveland Cavaliers were shorthanded on Monday, but they were able to earn a 93-90 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

With Darius Garland sidelined for the game, the Cavs needed to make up for his production somehow, and Brandon Goodwin did just that. The guard got 27 minutes of playing time off the bench and made the most of his opportunity.

Goodwin finished the game with 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 shooting from deep. The Cavs likely would have had a hard time escaping with a win on Monday had it not been for his contributions.

Goodwin’s effort for Cleveland didn’t go unnoticed. Cavs veteran Kevin Love heaped some major praise on Goodwin.

“He’s just a ballplayer,” Love said. “You see it every day after shootaround, every day after practice. He’s getting the work in with (Rajon Rondo) and loves the game, chases it, and good things happen to people who do that. Goody, he likes to roll the ball out and just play.”

Goodwin has already played for three NBA teams in his young career, but he’s hoping to find a long-term home with the Cavs. If he consistently plays at a high level like he did on Monday, then Cleveland would surely love to keep him around for a long time.

Efficiency was a struggle for Goodwin in the early stages of his career, but he has shown some really encouraging signs of growth in that department this season. So far in the 2021-22 campaign, he’s shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

It remains to be seen how much playing time the 26-year-old will get throughout the remainder of the 2021-22 season, but the Cavs are certainly happy to know that Goodwin is capable of giving the team quality minutes when necessary.