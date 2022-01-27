Report: Bucks and Mavericks among teams interested in Cedi Osman

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season, and a lot of that has to do with fantastic play from players coming off the bench.

One such player is veteran forward Cedi Osman. In fact, a number of teams around the league, including some contenders, have called the Cavs to inquire about Osman prior to the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.

“As the trade market seems to have few two-way wings available, several teams, including San Antonio, Charlotte, Dallas and Milwaukee, have phoned about Cedi Osman,” Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote.

It’s an interesting list, and it seems as though one of the main reasons why Osman has become something of a hot commodity is because of a lack of available two-way wings. Still, that fact should not detract from the kind of season that Osman is having.

So far this year, he’s averaging 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He’s averaging 1.0 steal per game as well.

Since his rookie season during the 2017-18 campaign, Osman has shown the potential to be a valuable contributor. His effectiveness ebbed and flowed in the past, but this season, he has shown a nice amount of consistency that the Cavs have been able to depend upon.

His most recent outing was something special. In a huge win over the Bucks, Osman poured it on with 23 points in the contest.

It remains to be seen if the Cavs will end up biting on any trade offers for Osman. One thing that is clear, however, is that they will likely not just move him for a future draft pick or two. The Cavs have officially entered the next stage of their post-LeBron James era rebuild and now have their sights set fully on advancing to the playoffs this season.

For that reason, it’s quite possible Osman will still be in Cleveland by the time the deadline comes and goes.