Isaac Okoro takes hilarious shots at Kevin Love and J.B. Bickerstaff

It seems like Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Isaac Okoro woke up in a funny mood on Monday.

The second-year player took some hilarious shots at Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and veteran Kevin Love.

He started by taking a jab at Love for his age. Love, of course, is one of the older players on Cleveland’s roster at 33 years of age.

Isaac Okoro jokes that he's surprised #Cavs veteran Kevin Love is able to jump around that much while celebrating despite how old Love is. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) January 24, 2022

Okoro then took some shots at Bickerstaff for his music taste.

Okoro said Bickertaff tries to chose an artist from the city where the #Cavs are playing, but he doesn't pay any attention "because the music is so bad." — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 24, 2022

It certainly seems like spirits are running high for the Cavs, and it’s easy to understand why. The team is in the midst of an exciting season and seems like a threat to make some noise in the Eastern Conference.

Despite dealing with a number of frustrating injuries and setbacks, the Cavs have found ways to stay afloat. The squad holds a 28-19 record right now, which is good for the No. 5 spot in the East.

Stellar campaigns from Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have helped the Cavs a great deal throughout the season, but Cleveland has also gotten key contributions from a long list of other players.

Not many folks expected the Cavs to be in this position before the season started, but Cleveland is doing a fantastic job of silencing the doubters. In order to truly prove the critics wrong, a little playoff run would likely go a long way.

But no matter how the rest of the campaign unfolds, it has become extremely clear this season that the future is bright for the Cavs. They’ll be back in action on Monday against the New York Knicks.