- Kevin Love’s inspiring message to Darius Garland after he went toe to toe with Kyrie Irving
- Report: NBA announces Kyrie Irving’s punishment for NSFW rant directed at Cavs fan
- Jarrett Allen’s blunt response when asked who would get his vote for the All-Star Game
- Darius Garland wants Cavs legacy ‘without having anything with ‘Bron to do with it’
- Kyrie Irving responds to heckling Cavs fan: ‘Got y’all a championship and motherf—–s still ungrateful’
- Video: Cavs play suffocating defense to lock up Kyrie Irving and James Harden to seal win vs. Nets
- Report: Cavs star Darius Garland takes home Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors
- J.B. Bickerstaff tells epic story about playing pickup with NBA legend Ben Wallace many years ago
- Report: Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love aren’t ‘readily available’ in trade talks
- Report: Nets superstar to miss contest vs. Cavs on Monday
Kevin Love’s inspiring message to Darius Garland after he went toe to toe with Kyrie Irving
- Updated: January 21, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has a ton of respect for Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving.
Garland’s teammate Kevin Love revealed on J.J. Redick’s podcast the words of encouragement that he gave to Garland after the Cavaliers beat the Nets on Monday.
“I saw him go up against Kyrie last night, and we were talking about it this morning,” Love said. “He has so much respect for how great of a basketball player Kyrie is, but I’m almost like, ‘Darius, you went toe to toe with one of the absolute best point guards of the last 10, 20 years, and you were amazing. You helped us win that game in a major way.’
“He continues to prove it. He continues to make that next step. I think he also is understanding, even when he doesn’t have a great scoring game, or he doesn’t shoot great from the field, like in Utah, he was still able to impact the game and win us the game in a number of ways.”
The 21-year-old has arguably been the Cavs’ best player this season, averaging 19.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Garland’s respect for a player like Irving is normal, but Love clearly wants the youngster to realize that he is on his way to becoming one of the best guards in the NBA.
The third-year guard has helped lead the Cavs to a 27-19 record this season, and they are currently the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login