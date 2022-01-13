Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact. “Obviously, I knew what my role was going in with the Lakers. But when you get into the fire, you want to be a part of it. And here, I know what my role is. I’m coming here to get involved, get active and be a great influence on these young guys. Just try to be a pro.”

Rondo began the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, but he played sparingly behind Russell Westbrook. The veteran guard appeared in just 18 games during his time in Los Angeles and averaged only 16.1 minutes per game.

The 35-year-old clearly feels he still can bring something to the table, and he will get that opportunity with the Cavs this season.

Cleveland was in desperate need for some guard help after losing both Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton for the season, and Rondo has made an impact for the team since being acquired.

Rondo has played in three games for the Cavs and is averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 21.7 minutes per game.

While Rondo knew what he was getting into when he signed with the Lakers this past offseason, it is clear that playing a significant role in Cleveland is better for him in the long haul.