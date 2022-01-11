Video: Stephen Curry gets honest about Warriors blowing 3-1 lead to Cavs in 2016 NBA Finals

From 2015 to 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors faced off against each other in four straight NBA Finals.

Their most notable matchup arguably came during the 2016 NBA Finals, which was when LeBron James led the Cavs back from a 3-1 deficit to win the franchise’s first NBA title.

Since then, Stephen Curry and the Warriors have been on the receiving end of many jokes regarding their blown lead in that series.

The 33-year-old Warriors superstar recently revealed what his favorite joke regarding that blown lead is.

“None of ’em,” responded Curry to a comment on YouTube. “But I seem to not be able to run away from them, so I always just go back and admire the fact that we made five straight finals. I do ignore 2016, though.”

It seems like fans will never get tired of making those jokes, but it also sounds like Curry might have gotten over the fact that he and the Warriors lost out on their chance to win a title in 2016.

After all, Golden State wound up winning two straight titles against the Cavaliers in 2017 and 2018 after losing to them in 2016.

The Cavs are one of the few teams that have been able to win a series after being down 3-1. However, they are the only team in NBA history to accomplish that feat in the NBA Finals.

Although James and the Cavs weren’t always successful against Curry and the Warriors, Cleveland will surely always be happy that it was able to win that title in 2016.