Video: Klay Thompson throws down monster poster dunk vs. Cavs

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.

KLAY THOMPSON JUST PUT THE CAVS ON A POSTER 😱 CHASE CENTER IS GOING WILD. 🎥 @NBCSWarriors pic.twitter.com/vjf7TqyF3J — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 10, 2022

Thompson got the start for the Warriors on Sunday night, and he is having a strong return to the lineup. In the first half, Thompson was 3-for-9 from the field and 1-for-4 from beyond the arc scoring seven points.

The Warriors lead the Cavaliers 51-46 at halftime.

While Cavs fans may not like Thompson carving up the team’s defense, it is heartwarming to see him back on the floor after so many days away from the game.

When healthy, Thompson is one of the league’s best two-way players and is a lethal sharpshooter.

The Warriors are hoping Thompson will get back to full strength to help them make a deep run in the playoffs this season.