Report: Cavs guaranteeing Lamar Stevens’ contract for the rest of the season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly guaranteeing forward Lamar Stevens’ contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The Cavaliers are guaranteeing Lamar Stevens’ $1.5 million salary for the rest of the season, sources tell @HoopsRumors. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) January 7, 2022

Stevens, 24, has appeared in 24 games for Cleveland this season, making two starts.

The second-year forward appeared in 40 games for the Cavs during the 2020-21 season.

While Stevens doesn’t play a huge role for Cleveland, he’s become a reliable player off the bench for the Cavs in the 2021-22 season.

On the year, Stevens is averaging 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Stevens gives Cleveland some depth behind Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love and Dean Wade in the frontcourt.

Stevens played arguably his best game of the season on Jan. 2 against the Indiana Pacers, as he went 6-for-13 from the field on his way to a 15-point game.

Cleveland clearly appreciates what he brings to the team and wants to make sure he’s on the roster for the rest of the 2021-22 season.