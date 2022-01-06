Kevin Love congratulates Dirk Nowitzki on his jersey retirement with heartwarming message

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was honored in a big way by the organization on Wednesday, as the 43-year-old had his No. 41 jersey retired.

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love took to Twitter and congratulated Nowitzki on the honor. The Cavs big man also told a wonderful story about something his father said about Nowitzki during the Dallas legend’s rookie season.

So much love and respect for @swish41 and everything he’s done for the game – he has had the biggest impact on my career and the player I am today. Congratulations on both retiring 4️⃣1️⃣ and being immortalized with a statue!!! — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 6, 2022

Will never forget my dad sitting me down to watch 41 his rookie year and telling me “he’s going to change the game forever – this is where it’s headed…” — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 6, 2022

Nowitzki certainly left his mark on the NBA during his playing career. The superstar spent 21 seasons in the league and made the most of them.

When all was said and done, Nowitzki earned 14 All-Star selections, one MVP award and one NBA title. He posted career averages of 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Dallas’ ceremony for Nowitzki on Wednesday was an honor that the former first-round pick certainly deserved.

As for Love, he is working on an impressive season for the Cavs. Entering the season, many folks felt Love wasn’t really going to be a good fit on the 2021-22 Cavs, but he’s proving that notion wrong.

Over his last six games, Love is averaging 23.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. During that same span, he’s shooting 47.8 percent from the field and a whopping 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The big man is doing everything in his power to help Cleveland reach the playoffs. The Cavs have hit some rocky waters lately, but they’re still above .500 at 21-17.

They’re currently the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they’d find themselves in the playoffs if the regular season were to end today.