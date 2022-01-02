Report: Cavs believe they have 3 future All-Stars in Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley

After languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference for the past three seasons, the Cleveland Cavaliers have finally put together a team that can compete now and in the future.

The Cavs even reportedly believe that three of their young core players will eventually become All-Stars.

“The Cavs have moved from simply ‘adding assets’ in the last few years to team-building,” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com. “They believe they have three future All-Stars in Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland.”

If those players can sustain the way they are playing right now, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them earning All-Star berths in the future.

Garland has continued to improve ever since the Cavs drafted him with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. This season, he is averaging 19.5 points, 7.3 assists and 2.6 3-pointers per game.

Cleveland’s acquisition of Allen last season was a steal, considering it didn’t have to give up much to acquire him. The University of Texas product is having a career year, posting averages of 16.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.

Meanwhile, Mobley has shown that he is one of the best players of the 2021 draft class. The No. 3 pick is recording 14.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He is one of the frontrunners for this year’s Rookie of the Year award.

The Cavs would be thrilled if any of these players earn All-Star selections in due course. However, they are likely more focused now on making it to the playoffs this year. The team is currently 20-16 in the standings and hold the conference’s No. 5 seed.