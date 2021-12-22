Report: Cavs have had internal discussions about giving contract extension to Ricky Rubio

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired point guard Ricky Rubio in a trade this past offseason, but it appears he may be more than just a one-year rental.

Rubio is in the final year of his contract and will be a unrestricted free agent following the 2021-22 season.

However, that doesn’t mean the Cavs are just going to let him walk.

According to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor on the HoopsHype podcast, the Cavs reportedly have had internal discussions about keeping the former No. 5 overall pick in Cleveland for the long haul.

“I think there are people inside the organization that have had conversations about the possibility of giving him a contract extension and keeping him beyond this year,” Fedor said. “The way he’s played, he’s shown he can still play at a high level.”

Rubio has been one of the main reasons that Cleveland has gotten off to a 19-12 start and currently sits in the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The veteran guard has appeared in all 31 games for the Cavs this season, making five starts. He is averaging 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 36.3 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Rubio has taken upon a bigger role with the team with Collin Sexton out for the season, and the Cavs clearly like what they have seen.

Rubio’s current contract has him making $17.8 million during the 2021-22 season.

If the Cavs can get the veteran guard to return at a more reasonable price next season, then a new deal certainly makes a lot of sense.