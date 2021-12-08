Kevin Love on Cavs Finals teams: ‘We were the most talented, underachieving regular season team of all time’

Kevin Love made a bold statement about the Cleveland Cavaliers during their Finals runs when speaking with Channing Frye on the latest episode of Bleacher Report’s “Full-Bodied.”

“We were the most talented, underachieving regular season team of all time,” Love said. “Without question. We didn’t care until the playoffs.”

The Cavaliers reached the Finals four years in a row from 2015 to 2018, winning the title in 2016 over the Golden State Warriors. Cleveland held the top seed in the Eastern Conference entering the postseason just once during those four seasons.

Love said there was a lot going on surrounding the Cavaliers during that Finals era, comparing it to the television series “Days of Our Lives.”

“We had so many storylines,” Love said. “We thrived under chaos. But when it came time, we had fun. And we had the best time.”

Love has been a member of the Cavaliers since the Finals run in 2015, now in his eighth season in Cleveland. He spent his first six seasons in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Love is averaging 11.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season for Cleveland. He’s shooting 40.5 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from deep.

Cleveland is currently 13-12 this season, winning four of their past six games. The Cavaliers face off against the Chicago Bulls at home tonight before a matchup against Love’s former team, the Timberwolves, on Friday.