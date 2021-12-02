Report: Cavs liked Tyler Herro ‘a lot’ during 2019 NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a very promising young core, and the talent is finally starting to turn in wins this season.

The squad is 12-10 so far in the 2021-22 campaign. The Cavs are firmly in the postseason mix in the Eastern Conference.

But according to a report, it’s possible that Cleveland’s core would have a different look today if some dominoes had fallen differently back in 2019. It sounds like the Cavs were very high on Tyler Herro during the 2019 NBA Draft.

Haha. I’m sure Cavs do as well. They liked Herro a lot. They didn’t have two lottery picks tho. https://t.co/mAA9uuHjPv — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 2, 2021

Ultimately, Herro wound up with the Miami Heat, who snagged him with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Cavs walked away from the draft with a great prize of their own. They took Darius Garland with the No. 5 overall pick.

Herro is having an outstanding 2021-22 campaign with the Heat, and he figures to get even better as his career continues. He’s averaging 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest this season. He’s shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

As for Garland, he’s a crucial piece of the puzzle for the Cavs. The 21-year-old is in the midst of arguably the best season of his young career. He’s averaging 18.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game on 45.8 percent shooting from the field and 35.9 percent shooting from deep.

Both Herro and Garland are rising stars with bright futures. They’ve already added a ton of value to their respective organizations. It is, however, certainly interesting for fans to think about where the Heat and Cavs would be today if things had gone differently in the 2019 draft.