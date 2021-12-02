Cavs news: Evan Mobley named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

Cleveland Cavaliers rising star Evan Mobley has received one of the biggest honors of his young career.

He’s taking home Rookie of the Month honors along with Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA Rookies of the Month (October/November): Thunder's Josh Giddey and Cavaliers‘ Evan Mobley. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021

This edition of the award covers all games played in October and November, which means most of Mobley’s games so far were considered.

The 20-year-old is working on a monster rookie campaign. He already looks like one of the most promising young players in the league, especially on the defensive end.

Mobley is averaging 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest on the season. He’s shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Mobley is hoping to continue his stellar year and lead the Cavs to a playoff bid in the process.