LeBron James, Kevin Love celebrate Cavs teammate Iman Shumpert winning ‘Dancing with the Stars’
- Updated: November 23, 2021
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert made history on Monday night as he became the first professional basketball player to ever win “Dancing with the Stars.”
Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach dance Freestyle to “Lose Control / Bounce” by Missy Elliott ft. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop / DJ Clent on the Dancing with the Stars Finale! pic.twitter.com/hv5L3r3di6
— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 23, 2021
Two of Shumpert’s former teammates, Kevin Love and LeBron James, reacted to his accomplishments on social media. They were obviously very happy for the 31-year-old.
Shump!!!! 🏆🏆
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) November 23, 2021
Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, his partner throughout the competition, were clearly very happy after beating out their opponents.
Congratulations to these Mirrorball CHAMPS, @imanshumpert and @DKaragach!! 🎉🍾🥳👏 #DWTS #Finale pic.twitter.com/G5LRjJEA2Y
— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 23, 2021
Shumpert spent a little under four full seasons with the Cavaliers. During that time, he averaged 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc.
He was a part of the Cavaliers team that won the NBA title in 2016 after coming back from a 3-1 deficit against the historic Golden State Warriors. Of course, James and Love were also on that Cleveland team that etched its name in league history.
Throughout his career, Shumpert has averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
It is definitely good to see that Shumpert’s old teammates are supporting him from afar, even though they have gone their separate ways.
After appearing in two games for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 campaign, Shumpert has yet to play in the NBA this season.
The former first-round pick is currently a free agent. It remains to be seen whether or not he will play again in the NBA.
