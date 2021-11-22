Report: Kevin Durant expected to play for Nets in Monday’s game vs. Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets were without superstar Kevin Durant in their last game, but it sounds like he is expected to play on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Durant (shoulder) is expected to play tonight for the short-handed Nets in Cleveland, both he and Steve Nash said this morning. — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) November 22, 2021

After a hot start to the 2021-22 season, the Cavaliers have dropped three straight contests.

The Cavs were dealt a brutal blow last week when it was revealed that Collin Sexton would be out for the rest of the season. On Monday, the team will play its first game since the news broke.

The Nets are obviously a far more intimidating team when Durant is on the floor. The 33-year-old, who’s often regarded as the league’s top player, is averaging 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season.

He’s shooting 56.7 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from deep. Assuming he does indeed play Monday, the Cavs will be in for a tall task in trying to contain him.

Fortunately for Cleveland, some help seems to be on the way. The team has been without Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen lately, but it sounds like that’s about to change.

Getting Markkanen and Allen back should help the Cavs a great deal as they try to end their losing streak.

Markkanen’s season got off to a rocky start before he went on the shelf, but he’s hoping to turn things around. He’s averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season while shooting 36.1 percent from the field.

Allen, meanwhile, was playing at a very high level before missing a few games. He’s averaging 14.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this season while shooting 69.4 percent from the field.