Channing Frye’s hilarious reaction to suggestion that Lakers will have massive fire sale at trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers are just 8-9 so far in the 2021-22 season, and one tweet suggested that the team will have a fire sale at the trade deadline.

The tweet referenced the trade deadline that the Cleveland Cavaliers had in 2018 when they made several trades to help boost the roster to make a run at the NBA Finals with LeBron James.

Former Cavs forward Channing Frye had a hilarious reaction to the tweet, as it seems to have brought up some old memories for him.

The 2018 deadline was a wild one for Cleveland, as it orchestrated several deals moving the likes of Frye, Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade and others to new teams.

Cleveland made a deal with the Lakers at that deadline, as it sent Thomas, Frye and its own 2018 first-round pick for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

That wasn’t all, even though it may be the reason that Frye still has a bad memory of that specific deadline.

The Cavs also acquired George Hill and Rodney Hood from the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal. Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder went to the Jazz in the trade, and Joe Johnson, Iman Shumpert and 2020 second-round pick ended up in Sacramento.

Lastly, Cleveland traded Wade to the Miami Heat for a protected second-round pick to allow him to finish his career there.

It was a crazy day for Cavs fans, but it’s hard to see the Lakers finding themselves in the same situation this season. However, if Los Angeles continues to struggle, there’s a chance the team makes a move at the deadline to try and make a playoff push.