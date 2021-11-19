Report: Cavs expect to get 4 key players back from injury before Monday’s matchup vs. Nets

- Stephen Curry issues detailed explanation of why he’s so impressed by Darius Garland
- Updated: November 19, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers are extremely banged up, and it’s starting to show, as the squad has lost three straight games.
Fortunately, it sounds like some help is on the way. According to a report, the Cavs are on the verge of getting back four players who are currently sidelined.
“The current impression is [Lauri] Markkanen, [Jarrett] Allen, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman, who popped up late on the injury report with lower back spasms, will all be able to play Monday, when Cleveland looks to snap a three-game losing skid,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.
The two most notable players reportedly nearing returns are Markkanen and Allen.
Markkanen had appeared in just eight games this season before entering health and safety protocols. His campaign had gotten off to a rocky start before he went on the shelf. He has averages of 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest on just 36.1 percent shooting.
The 24-year-old will hope to turn things around once he’s able to return to game action.
Allen, meanwhile, has been one of the Cavs’ best players this season, and he has been greatly missed over the past three games. Cleveland hasn’t won a game without him.
The star big man is averaging 14.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in the 2021-22 campaign while shooting a whopping 69.4 percent from the field. His return should help the Cavs a great deal.
Unfortunately for Cleveland, even if some key players do return on Monday, the team is still going to be without Collin Sexton and Evan Mobley for the foreseeable future.
