Video: Ricky Rubio nearly drops Stephen Curry with filthy crossover in Cavs-Warriors matchup
- Updated: November 18, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers are undermanned as they are currently taking on the Golden State Warriors without starting guard Collin Sexton and rookie Evan Mobley.
Nonetheless, their deep roster has enabled bench players to step in flawlessly. One such player is point guard Ricky Rubio, who is having perhaps the best season of his career thus far.
On a play during the first quarter against superstar point guard Stephen Curry, Rubio nearly dropped the three-time champion with a sneaky crossover.
Rubio is averaging a career-best 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 16 games on the season.
The Cavs are looking for their 10th win in the season as they remain firmly in the playoff race. However, their schedule won’t get any easier as they face off against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in Cleveland.
