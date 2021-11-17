Report: Stephen Curry questionable to play versus Cavs with new injury

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry reportedly is questionable to play in the team’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

The Cavaliers, who will face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, will face Golden State in the second game of a back-to-back.

The Warriors have already ruled out veteran forward Andre Iguodala for the matchup due to a left hip injury.

Some notable Warriors injury news: Steph Curry is questionable tomorrow in Cleveland with a left hip contusion, Andre Iguodala is out with left hip injury management. Rest day for Iguodala. It’s front end of back-to-back. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2021

Curry dominated the Nets on Tuesday night, scoring 37 points in the Warriors’ blowout victory.

The two-time MVP is off to an impressive start this season, as he is averaging 28.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Warriors have the best record in the NBA at the moment, as they are 12-2 through their first 14 games. The Cavs, who are 9-6, have gotten out to a strong start this season, but they will face two major tests with Golden State and Brookyn on the schedule.

If Curry is unable to go in Thursday’s matchup, the Warriors would likely turn to Damion Lee as the team’s primary point guard option. Golden State could also use Jordan Poole or Gary Payton II to fill the void in the backcourt.

Curry currently has the best plus/minus of any player in the NBA by a wide margin.

Look at that +/- gap. The gap between Steph and 2nd place is bigger than the gap between 2nd and 27th place. pic.twitter.com/1MIn8TBDKz — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 17, 2021

If he were to miss Thursday’s game, Cleveland would have a solid opportunity to pull off a key upset win early in the season.

The Warriors and Cavs are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.