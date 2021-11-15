Report: Cavs announce starting lineup vs. Celtics without Jarrett Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced their starting lineup for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland will be without starting center Jarrett Allen due to an illness (not COVID-19 related), and guard Ricky Rubio will start in his place.

Rubio will be joined by Isaac Okoro, Darius Garland, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley.

The Cavs beat the Celtics 91-89 on Saturday and are looking for their third straight win in Monday’s contest.

Allen has appeared in 14 games for the Cavs so far this season. He’s been a key part to their success, as the big man is averaging 14.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 69.4 percent from the field.

Cleveland is 9-5 on the season and looking to get to double-digit wins against a 6-7 Celtics team. Monday’s game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. EST.