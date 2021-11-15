Evan Mobley proves just how special he is by breaking impressive Cavs record

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has had an impressive start to the 2021-22 NBA season. He seems to be an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.

In the Cavs’ 91-89 win against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, Mobley etched his name in the franchise’s record books by becoming the fastest player in team history to reach 200 points and 100 rebounds.

Mobley’s achievement is a testament to how special he really is. He has seemingly transformed the Cavaliers in his little time with the organization.

So far this season, the 20-year-old has appeared in all 14 of Cleveland’s games, averaging 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a combined 2.6 steals and blocks per game. He is also shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

He seems to be a perfect fit for this team. The University of Southern California product has been so impressive that some coaches have “expressed jealously” toward Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff because he gets to coach the 7-footer.

Mobley has been impressive in just about every aspect of his game. He has shown some real touch on the offensive end.

Your NBA Rookie of the Year through 14 games, Evan Mobley. Over his last 5 games: 19.6 PTS, 7.4 REBS, 2.2 AST, 1.8 BLK, 1.0 STL, 62% from 2, 43% from 3 and wins over the Celtics, Knicks, Raptors and Pistons. 20 years old yet impacting winning all over the court already. pic.twitter.com/7Zze7IlB21 — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) November 14, 2021

He is also proving that he is already a premier defender in the league by serving as a major anchor for the surging Cavs.

Mobley has helped the Cavs get off to an impressive 9-5 start this season. They are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

The organization is surely ecstatic that it was able to select him with the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Mobley and the Cavs will hope to continue their hot start on Monday as they will once again face the Celtics at home.