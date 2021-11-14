Evan Mobley comments on what the Cavs are doing well amid strong start to season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the league’s most surprising teams in the young season.

After defeating the Boston Celtics on Saturday, they are currently 9-5 in the standings and would be the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference if the playoffs started today.

Rookie Evan Mobley has been key in the team’s early success. Following the game against Boston, the big man spoke about what has been working for the team so far in the season.

“I feel like we’ve all just bought into our identity,” Mobley said. “We just go out there and try to win the scrap, be dogs on defense, and it’s getting us a lot of success.”

The University of Southern California product has been just what the doctor ordered for Cleveland. Mobley is posting averages of 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a combined 2.6 steals and blocks per contest in the 2021-22 season. He has also started all 14 games for the Cavs.

Due to his production on the court and his positive effect on winning, Mobley is clearly a frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award this season. There are even coaches who have reportedly “expressed jealousy” toward Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff because he gets to coach Mobley.

Cleveland’s defense has also been impressive this season. It is currently allowing just 101.3 points per game, which is the second-best mark in the league behind the Denver Nuggets.

The organization and its fans are hoping that Mobley and the Cavs can sustain their solid performances for the rest of the season in order to earn a postseason berth.