Kevin Love makes it clear he’s getting closer to return, expresses excitement to rejoin surging Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love is currently sidelined due to health and safety protocols.

There’s no word yet on when he’s going to return, but he recently took to Instagram to express his excitement about eventually getting back on the floor. He explained that he’s “looking forward to the work again.”

Before entering health and safety protocols, Love’s campaign was off to a shaky start. Over seven games this season, he has averages of 9.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also has shooting clips of just 35.5 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from deep.

However, the veteran has had some good moments, including a 22-point performance in a win against the Denver Nuggets.

If Love can find a way to become a consistent contributor off the bench, the Cavs will get a huge boost. It remains to be seen if the 33-year-old is capable of doing that at this stage of his career.

The Cavs are very shorthanded at the moment, as the team is down several rotation players. Despite that, Cleveland is one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The squad has won four straight.

The Cavs’ 7-4 record currently has the team in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. It’s early, but it seems like Cleveland is capable of staying in the postseason race all year long.

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Wednesday in a matchup against the Washington Wizards. Love is surely hoping to get back on the floor as soon as possible, as are the other sidelined Cavs players.