Jarrett Allen on Evan Mobley after his impressive performance vs. Knicks: ‘He’s going to be the Rookie of the Year’

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen was one of several Cavs players to have a massive performance against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Allen went for 18 points, 17 rebounds and four assists in the Cavs’ win. After the game, however, it didn’t seem like he wanted to take the credit. Instead, he heaped praise on one of his teammates.

Allen explained that Evan Mobley did a fantastic job rising to the occasion in an intimidating environment and added that the youngster is “going to be the Rookie of the Year.”

“It’s a big stage for anybody,” Allen said of Madison Square Garden. “They said that 10 times before the game started: ‘The world’s most famous arena.’ And it really is. For him to come in and play how he did, career high, close out the game on defense and offense how he did, that just shows a lot of growth. He has a long way to go in this league. He’s going to be the Rookie of the Year in my opinion.”

Mobley continues to look like a future superstar for the Cavs. Against the Knicks, he racked up 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He shot 11-for-15 from the field.

Perhaps the most eye-opening part of his night was the fact that he went 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. If he can find a way to develop a consistent shot from deep, he’s going to become a huge problem for the rest of the league.

For the season, Mobley is now averaging 14.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Cleveland is 7-4 through 11 games, but there’s no telling where the team would be without the young star.

The Cavs will look to remain a factor in the Eastern Conference playoff race all season long. The organization is trying to make the postseason for the first time since LeBron James’ departure.