Report: Knicks star Kemba Walker ruled out for game vs. Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing the New York Knicks on Sunday.

New York might face a little bit of a disadvantage, as it will reportedly miss a key player in Kemba Walker.

Kemba Walker is out tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) November 7, 2021

Walker may not be the same player he used to be, but he has still been key in the Knicks’ 6-3 start to the 2021-22 season. He is posting 12.7 points and 3.0 assists per game, which are well below his career averages of 19.8 points and 5.4 assists per contest.

Several New York players, including Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley, are expected to step up in place of the injured Walker.

As for the Cavs, it will be business as usual for the young team. They have been one of the pleasant surprises of the season and are seeking their fourth straight win.

Cleveland is coming off a thrilling 102-101 win versus the Toronto Raptors last Friday. The team outscored Toronto 28-21 in the fourth quarter to secure the comeback victory.

Rising star Darius Garland led the way for the Cavs in the final frame. He knocked down clutch free throws, and his composure in the clutch had teammate Jarrett Allen showering him with praise.

The win streak has also had a positive impact in the locker room. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff even exclaimed after the game that there is “something special brewing” behind the curtains.

Cleveland is currently tied for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference at 6-4. A win against the Knicks can move them up in the standings. Moreover, if they continue performing this well throughout the rest of the season, then a playoff berth is certainly within reach.