Video: Collin Sexton annihilates Clippers defender with filthy left-handed dunk
- Updated: October 27, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to move above .500, as they have taken a lead over the Los Angeles Clippers.
In the second quarter, Collin Sexton took flight on the fast break and threw down a nasty slam dunk on the Clippers’ Nicolas Batum.
Collin Sexton mean-muggin' 😤 pic.twitter.com/Yyl3FpDShE
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 28, 2021
Coming off a strong season in 2021, Sexton is looking to take the next step in his development and make his first All-Star team.
Meanwhile, Evan Mobley, the third overall pick in this summer’s draft, is looking strong, averaging 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots per game coming into Wednesday’s game.
In fact, many are high on his potential, with one former NBA executive saying that comparing Mobley to former star Chris Bosh might be underselling him.
Cleveland is coming off two strong wins against the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets, both of which are legitimate playoff teams.
