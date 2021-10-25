- Video: Heated Ricky Rubio gets in Denver player’s face during Cavs-Nuggets game
Video: Heated Ricky Rubio gets in Denver player’s face during Cavs-Nuggets game
- Updated: October 25, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio and Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo got into it during Monday night’s game.
Campazzo appeared to take out Rubio’s leg while closing out on a 3-point shot in the corner.
Rubio took exception to the contact and got into the Denver guard’s face.
Frustrations flare up between Ricky Rubio and Facundo Campazzo.#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/8w8sjKavwt
— Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) October 26, 2021
Several Cavaliers players rushed to Rubio’s defense after the incident.
The Cavs are looking for their second straight win in tonight’s matchup.
Cleveland was leading Denver 95-80 with 3:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.
On the night, Rubio has seven points, six assists and four rebounds at the 3:38 mark in the final quarter.
