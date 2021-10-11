Report: Some in Cavs organization believe Isaac Okoro’s ‘long-term home’ will be at shooting guard

According to a report, some members of the Cleveland Cavaliers organization believe that Isaac Okoro’s best long-term fit is at the shooting guard position as opposed to the small forward slot.

“Even going back to last year, some within the organization feel Okoro’s long-term home will be at the 2 instead of the 3 because of his size and skill set,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Some of his best rookie performances came with one of [Collin] Sexton or [Darius] Garland sidelined, allowing Okoro to shift over a spot and serve as an extra playmaker. Perhaps that position ends up being his long-term home. But that can’t — and won’t — happen until the Cavs find a better, more reliable option at small forward. Despite relentlessly hunting for an upgrade this offseason, Okoro’s still the best choice there.”

Okoro has only completed one season at the NBA level, so the Cavs are still learning what they have in the 20-year-old. In the 2020-21 season, the youngster posted averages of 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Okoro would be a very interesting fit at the shooting guard position. Cleveland’s current backcourt is very small, as both Sexton and Garland are 6-foot-1. Okoro, who is 6-foot-5, would add some size to the team’s backcourt.

It remains to be seen what would happen with Sexton or Garland if Okoro were to slide into the shooting guard position.

Given some of the trade rumors that occurred throughout the offseason, Sexton’s long-term future with the organization seems like a mystery. There was also a report earlier this month that revealed that the Cavs aren’t sure if Sexton and Garland will anchor the team’s backcourt in the future.

Time will tell how this story will unfold.