Report: Dylan Windler has been training camp ‘standout’ for Cavs

In what figures to be a pivotal third year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dylan Windler is considered an early training camp standout.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com looked at how Windler is making an impact after Windler’s first seasons were heavily impacted by injuries.

“Various members of the organization have singled out Windler as a first-week camp standout,” Fedor wrote. “He’s running the floor, making cuts, moving without the ball, snapping passes with both hands, crashing the boards, deflecting passes on defense and drilling outside shots with a quicker release that accompanies a renewed confidence.”

Windler was taken by the Cavaliers with the 26th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, with the expectation being that he could provide the team with a long-range shooting threat.

That hope never materialized during what would have been his rookie season, with a lower leg stress fracture keeping him off the court for the entire campaign.

Last year, Windler was injured in the season opener and after he returned, knee trouble eventually forced him to undergo surgery.

During his time on the court last season, Windler contributed little in 31 games, with per-game averages of just 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Windler’s future with the Cavs will likely depend on what he contributes this season, with the early signs indicating that he might finally be ready to live up to his potential.