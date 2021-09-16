ESPN places 3 players far ahead of Evan Mobley in Rookie of the Year predictions

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Evan Mobley didn’t get a ton of respect from ESPN’s panel of experts in a preseason prediction poll for the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year.

ESPN placed Mobley behind Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Suggs.

Green and Cunningham were the only two players in the poll to receive first-place votes. Mobley received none. Mobley also only received six total points while all three players above him received double-digit points.

Mobley was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, so some fans might be surprised to see him at No. 4 in this poll.

However, many folks think of Mobley as more of a long-term project than a player that will immediately be successful in the NBA. The Cavs might have to wait a year or two before they reap the full benefits of the 20-year-old’s substantial talent.

It seems like Mobley recognizes this. The University of Southern California product recently admitted that he needs to gain some muscle in order to help take his game to the next level.

During his lone collegiate season, Mobley averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He made 57.8 percent of his shots from the field and 30.0 percent of his shots from deep. If he were to add a reliable 3-point shot to his arsenal, he’d likely become a nightmare to defend.

Mobley is part of a very exciting Cavs core. The team is hoping to exceed expectations and make the playoffs in the upcoming season.