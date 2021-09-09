- Report: Cavs and Timberwolves are 2 teams ‘most actively in pursuit’ of Ben Simmons
- Kid Cudi shows off Cavs jersey he designed in new Young Thug music video
- Ricky Rubio says he ‘can’t wait to pick up’ relationship with Kevin Love on Cavs
- Lauri Markkanen throws slight shade at Bulls while discussing why he’s happy to be on Cavs
- Report: Cavs sign international standout to 2-year, $3.5 million deal
- Report: Cavs expected to sign promising undrafted guard for training camp
- Joakim Noah reveals how Cleveland native confronted him in Mexico over his decade-old Cavs diatribe
- Report: Cavs still showing interest in acquiring Ben Simmons
- Report: Dylan Windler could miss start of training camp
- Report: Cavs’ detailed minutes plan for their frontcourt has ominous outlook for Kevin Love
Kid Cudi shows off Cavs jersey he designed in new Young Thug music video
- Updated: September 9, 2021
Rapper Kid Cudi recently showed up in a new music video for one of Young Thug’s songs wearing a jersey that caught the attention of many.
In the music video, Kid Cudi can be seen wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey that seems to feature the city’s skyline.
When asked about the jersey on Twitter, he mentioned that he designed it, and that it will be coming out soon.
I designed it and it comes out soooonn https://t.co/qk2jsbloqo
— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 9, 2021
Thanx man! Cleveland all day baby https://t.co/bZzrCaMdU0
— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 9, 2021
CHOSEN 1 https://t.co/Y4KnIWXDIY
— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 9, 2021
It looks like even the Cavs’ official Twitter page is excited about the new threads.
👀 @KidCudi pic.twitter.com/Glkzadvher
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 9, 2021
The recording artist, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, was born in Cleveland. Therefore, it is no surprise to see him repping the Cavs.
It will be interesting to see when he officially releases the jersey.
Cavs fans will surely be hoping to get their hands on the jersey.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login