Kid Cudi shows off Cavs jersey he designed in new Young Thug music video

Rapper Kid Cudi recently showed up in a new music video for one of Young Thug’s songs wearing a jersey that caught the attention of many.

In the music video, Kid Cudi can be seen wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey that seems to feature the city’s skyline.

When asked about the jersey on Twitter, he mentioned that he designed it, and that it will be coming out soon.

I designed it and it comes out soooonn https://t.co/qk2jsbloqo — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 9, 2021

Thanx man! Cleveland all day baby https://t.co/bZzrCaMdU0 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 9, 2021

CHOSEN 1 https://t.co/Y4KnIWXDIY — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 9, 2021

It looks like even the Cavs’ official Twitter page is excited about the new threads.

The recording artist, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, was born in Cleveland. Therefore, it is no surprise to see him repping the Cavs.

It will be interesting to see when he officially releases the jersey.

Cavs fans will surely be hoping to get their hands on the jersey.