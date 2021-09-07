Report: Denzel Valentine interested in joining Cavs with Garrison Mathews also a possibility

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ offseason moves may not be over yet.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, guards Denzel Valentine and Garrison Mathews could be possibilities for the Cavs.

“Sources say former first-round pick Denzel Valentine is interested in coming to Cleveland,” Fedor wrote. “Garrison Mathews remains a possibility.”

Valentine, 27, was the No. 14 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

The four-year pro has played on the Bulls for the entirety of his career in the league. He has career averages of 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

As for Mathews, he’s coming off a solid year for the Washington Wizards. The 24-year-old played in a career-high 64 contests last season.

Mathews collected just 5.5 points per game last season, but did so on 40.9 percent shooting from the field and 38.4 percent shooting from downtown. The youngster didn’t play much in the Wizards’ first-round loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 playoffs.

The Cavs are hoping to make the playoffs next season after a three-year drought. The franchise added multiple pieces this offseason, and it is hoping to see growth its young nucleus.