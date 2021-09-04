Hilarious pro-Cavs sign pops up during ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

A fan was seen holding up a hilarious sign during Saturday’s episode of “College GameDay.”

The sign served as a reminder to viewers that the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Was there a #Cavs fan in the ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ crowd? I thought this was hilarious🏈 pic.twitter.com/jSnDz9sYWw — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) September 4, 2021

“College GameDay” is a pregame show that takes place every Saturday during the college football season. Fans are encouraged to bring signs with funny messages.

Cavs and Warriors fans will never forget how the 2016 NBA Finals unfolded.

For Golden State, the 2016 NBA Finals will forever be a black eye on the organization’s dynasty run. For Cleveland, however, the series will always be remembered in a positive light.

These days, the Warriors and Cavaliers find themselves in slightly comparable positions. Both organizations are looking to get back to relevancy. Golden State might find itself in the playoffs before Cleveland does, but in a few years, both teams could be perennial contenders.

No matter what the future holds, Cavaliers fans will always be able to brag about the team’s title run in 2016. It was the organization’s first title in franchise history, and the hope is that it won’t be the last.