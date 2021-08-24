Oddsmakers say Cavs have 2nd-most stressed fan base in NBA

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ play over the past three seasons has led to plenty of angst, which is probably why the team’s fan base is considered to be the second-most stressed fan base in the NBA.

Per @BetUS_Official the Cleveland Cavaliers have the second most stressed fan base in the NBA. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 24, 2021

While the opinion is subjective, there’s plenty of reasons why such thoughts would resonate with fans both in and outside the Cleveland area.

Since reaching the NBA Finals four consecutive years and capturing the 2016 NBA title, the Cavaliers have been the epitome of a flailing franchise.

Over the past three seasons, the team has had four different head coaches, with constant roster changes and injuries presenting a chaotic state of being. The fact that the team has won only 60 games over that span shows the impact of such instability.

While general manager Koby Altman has been a constant in his position over that time, some of his questionable moves have potentially put his job in jeopardy.

With the health of majority owner Dan Gilbert still a question mark, the possibility of continued frustration for Cavs fans exist. Any additional concerns may elevate the franchise to that dubious top spot.