Report: Cavs release preseason schedule for 2021-22 NBA season

The Cleveland Cavaliers released their preseason schedule for the 2021-22 campaign on Thursday.

#Cavs announced their preseason schedule: Oct. 5 @ Chicago (8 p.m. ET)

Oct. 6 @ Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET)

Oct. 8 vs. Indiana (7 p.m. ET)

Oct. 10 vs. Chicago (7 p.m. ET)

Oct. 15 @ Indiana (7 p.m. ET) — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) August 19, 2021

It’s a five-game slate that features two games versus the Chicago Bulls, two games versus the Indiana Pacers and one game versus the Atlanta Hawks.

Cleveland will open the preseason in early October with a matchup against Chicago. Interestingly, the team will be right back in action the next night for a matchup with the Hawks. A preseason back-to-back is an interesting scheduling quirk.

After the preseason wraps up, it will be full steam ahead for the Cavs. Fans are excited to see the new-look team in action.

Most notably, Evan Mobley is going to draw some eyeballs. There will presumably be some growing pains, but the 7-footer going to bring a lot to the table.

It figures to be one of the most intriguing Cavs seasons in several years. With the NBA play-in format sticking around for the 2021-22 campaign, there’s a chance the Cavaliers could sneak into the postseason.