Report: Cavs development staff forecasting that Isaac Okoro will become ‘breakout’ 2-way player

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Isaac Okoro had a decent rookie season during the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 67 games.

Okoro showed multiple flashes of brilliance last season, but there is definitely still lots of room to improve. He already excels on the defensive side on the ball, and the Cavs are hoping that they can help take his offensive game to another level as he gets prepared for his second season in the league.

The Cavs reportedly have high hopes for the 20-year-old.

“Working with Cleveland’s highly regarded development staff, Okoro has slightly altered his hand placement and release, aiming to get more arc on his iffy jumper,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Since college, that’s been the flickering question mark, the foremost piece that will determine whether he becomes the breakout two-way player Cleveland’s staff is forecasting.”

Last season, Okoro shot 42.0 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from beyond the arc. During his lone season in college with Auburn University, he also struggled from three.

It’s clear that Okoro has lots of talent and potential and that he is able to contribute to the Cavs in many different ways. Hopefully, he’ll be able to step up his offensive game to solidify himself as the two-way player that the Cavs organization thinks he can become.

During Cleveland’s first Summer League game on Sunday, Okoro turned in a solid performance, recording 17 points, three rebounds and two assists. He also shot the ball well, going 7-of-13 from the field and 2-of-6 from three.