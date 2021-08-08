Report: Cavs, Lakers and Nets among teams that made offer to Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers attempted to sign a player that could have had a lot of impact.

The Cavs were reportedly one of the many teams that offered forward Kelly Oubre Jr. a contract this offseason.

Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Nuggets, Nets, Blazers, Cavs were not just interested in Kelly Oubre Jr. but they all made offers his agent Torrel Harris Sr. of @UNIQUESPORTSGEN tells @BallySports. Oubre reportedly agreed to sign on a two-year deal with the Hornets. pic.twitter.com/sFhO0Js1P6 — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) August 8, 2021

Oubre, 25, ended up signing a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

The Cavs, who have missed the playoffs for the last three years, could use an experienced forward like Oubre. After all, the team is stacked with guards and big men.

The 6-foot-7 Oubre played for the Golden State Warriors last season. He collected 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season.

Although the veteran started in 50 games for the Warriors last season, he didn’t have an amazing reputation with the team. In fact, one Warriors teammate was allegedly heated with Oubre’s lack of selflessness.

The San Antonio Spurs were reportedly one of Oubre’s top free agency choices as there was mutual interest. Yet, the pairing didn’t seem to work.

Now, he’ll look to make a splash with a young Hornets team.