Report: Cavs could add German national team contributor in free agency

During free agency, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be looking to add Isaac Bonga.

Bonga most recently competed for his native Germany in the Olympics in Tokyo.

Per sources, German forward Isaac Bonga could be an option for the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency. Bonga hasn't played much in the NBA but has averaged 8.0 points on 46.2% shooting along with 2.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds for Germany's national team during the 2020 Olympics. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 3, 2021

The 21-year-old Bonga was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was subsequently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he saw minimal action during the 2018-19 campaign.

After that season, Bonga was a small part of the massive three-team deal between the Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards that brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

With the Wizards during the 2019-20 season, Bonga started 49 of the 66 games he played in and averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

This past season, Bonga only saw action in 40 contests for the Wizards. He started in eight games. For the year, his numbers dipped to 2.0 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers aren’t likely to be in contention for any key free agents, which is why they may try to connect with under-the-radar players like Bonga.