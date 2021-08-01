Report: Cavs pegged as potential landing spot for Bucks sharpshooter

According to a recent report, the Cleveland Cavaliers may have shooting guard Bryn Forbes on their radar this offseason.

Keep an eye on Bryn Forbes and Alex Caruso for the Cleveland Cavaliers when free agency opens up, per sources. — Evan d’Amarell (@AmNotEvan) July 31, 2021

Forbes’ game is arguably unpolished in some areas, but there is no denying that he is a lethal shooter. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 10.0 points and 1.6 rebounds per game while hitting 47.3 percent of his shots from the field and an absurd 45.2 percent of his shots from 3-point range.

Forbes has always been exceptional from beyond the arc. He is a career 41.2 percent shooter from deep, and his shooting has become his identity over the years. On that basis alone, there will be a market for him.

Forbes spent the 2020-21 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, and he won the first title of his five-year career. He averaged 6.6 points per game in the playoffs and shot 37.1 percent from deep.

With Milwaukee, he started in just 10 games in the 2020-21 regular season. However, with Cleveland, he could find himself thrust into a bigger role.