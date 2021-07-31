Report: Evan Mobley wants to be All-Star as rookie to represent Cavs in Cleveland All-Star Game

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Evan Mobley seems to have very high hopes for his future, as he recently mentioned the idea of making the All-Star team in 2022.

“Lofty goals, no doubt,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Mobley even mentioned being an All-Star in 2022 so he could represent the host city. That boast came less than a week after labeling himself a generational player.”

It seems that Mobley does not lack confidence at all. That’s a good quality for a young player to have, and it could be a key piece of his potential success at the NBA level.

Mobley was drafted by the Cavaliers with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Many analysts noted that Mobley would have been the top pick most other years. He is an elite talent.

During his lone season at the collegiate level, Mobley averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He made 57.8 percent of his shots from the field and 30.0 percent of shots from 3-point land.

His athleticism and strength are going to be key factors in him becoming a star player at the NBA level. He isn’t a typical big man. He has strong ball-handling abilities, and he is developing a nice jump shot. The sky is the limit for the lottery pick.

One NBA scout even ventured to compare Mobley to Chris Bosh offensively and Anthony Davis defensively.

The Cavaliers have extremely high hopes for the 2021-22 season and beyond. The team hopes to crack the postseason in the near future.