LeBron James reacts to Kevin Love’s Kyrie Irving-less shout-out
- Updated: July 31, 2021
On Saturday, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love gave a shout-out on Twitter to some of his former teammates, but he did not give one to Kyrie Irving.
LeBron James had a positive reaction to Love’s post.
It’s either us or them. And I chose US! Love you champ 🤜🏾🤛🏻🤎👑 https://t.co/uI2YfjhVUA pic.twitter.com/D5QazM1ncA
— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 31, 2021
James, Irving and Love formed a Big 3 in Cleveland that had lots of success. In three seasons together, the trio reached the NBA Finals each year.
In 2016, they made history by becoming the first team to overcome a 3-1 series deficit in the NBA Finals. They did it against a Golden State Warriors team that won a record 73 games in the regular season to finally bring Cleveland an NBA title.
Ever since Irving left the Cavs via trade in 2017, there has been a supposed beef between him and James. Irving is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets alongside former Warriors superstar Kevin Durant, as well as superstar guard James Harden.
Love, meanwhile, has apparently been looking to move on from the rebuilding Cavs. The team has had no success trading him, however, due to his large contract and injury history.
