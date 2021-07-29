Kevin Love issues fiery statement as Simone Biles receives backlash for pulling out of Olympics

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love used social media to attack the critics of gymnast Simone Biles.

Biles withdrew from Olympic events earlier this week due to mental health concerns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Love (@kevinlove)

Since making the decision to withdraw, Biles has been forced to endure a barrage of criticism from a variety of individuals. These attacks have referred to her as weak and a quitter. One critic even called her a “selfish sociopath.”

Having already established herself as one of the greatest gymnasts ever, Biles hardly needs to defend her decision or her legacy to anyone. Love made it clear that he’ll stand up in her defense thanks to his strong words.

Over the past few years, Love has been a major voice for mental health concerns and has also endured plenty of criticism over the course of his career.

Continued injury issues have kept Love off the court for a good portion of time since he became a more prominent voice for mental health. That greater awareness has allowed him to face the struggles that every athlete faces.

At present, Love’s future with the Cavaliers remains uncertain, with continued talk of a trade or buyout. Whatever takes place, it appears clear that he’s mentally strong enough to deal with the uncertainty.