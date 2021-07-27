LeBron James mural in Akron, Ohio horribly defaced with ‘LA FLOP’ written across image

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ recently released film “Space Jam: A New Legacy” has been one of the greatest accomplishments of his career.

However, it doesn’t appear that some people from his hometown in Akron, Ohio, are too fond of the new movie.

A vandal has defaced a "Space Jam" LeBron James mural in Akron 😐 The vandal painted a red nose on the face of LeBron and wrote "LA FLOP" across the mural. (h/t Akron Beacon Journal) pic.twitter.com/tR0WRSN0Gh — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 27, 2021

James, 36, was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

The veteran played on the Cavs for the first seven years of his career. He bolted the franchise for the Miami Heat in 2010, which led many Cavaliers fans to abhor the All-Star.

After winning a couple championships in Miami, James returned to Cleveland in 2014. The four-time MVP heroically led the Cavs to a championship in 2016 against the historic Golden State Warriors.

While James departed Cleveland for Los Angeles in the summer of 2018, his transition wasn’t seen negatively since he delivered on his promise to win a ring, carrying an overpowered squad toward the end of his second Cavs tenure.

Yet, some fans still despise James for a variety of different reasons. The four-time champion has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.