Report: Pacers forward Doug McDermott will get consideration from Cavs in free agency

According to a recent report, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to consider pursuing Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott in free agency this offseason.

“But the Cavs simply need a few more capable rotation players,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “The roster needs a better balance of youth and experience. Pacers swingman Doug McDermott will get consideration. Spencer Dinwiddie is likely out of Cleveland’s price range. Lauri Markkanen is an intriguing restricted free agent who may need a change of scenery but would create a funky logjam at power forward. Would Dallas choose cap space over Tim Hardaway Jr., letting him walk? New Orleans’ cap room situation — and desire to make a splash in hopes of helping Zion Williamson — could lead to potential restricted free agent Josh Hart failing to get a qualifying offer.”

McDermott has increased his production in recent years. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting a solid 53.2 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.

It seems like the Cavaliers are interested in improving their frontcourt situation. McDermott would likely fit in at power forward. It has also been implied that the team sees a way forward with center Jarrett Allen, as the team believes he could be a good fit alongside potential draft pick Evan Mobley.

Mobley, of course, is another big man.

Cleveland is finally turning the corner on its rebuild, and the organization seems to be getting close to cracking the postseason. This offseason is going to be a pivotal one, as the future of young star Collin Sexton remains a mystery.

The Cavaliers went 22-50 in the 2020-21 season, but they seem well on their way to brighter days.