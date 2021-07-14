Report: It’s ‘unsure’ if Cavs have assets needed to entice Pistons to trade No. 1 overall pick

According to a recent report, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ hopes of moving up to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft may be hampered by the team’s lack of assets.

According to sources, like the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers have had conversations with the Detroit Pistons about trading up to no. 1. At this time, it’s unsure if Cleveland has enough to entice Detroit to move back to no. 3. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) July 14, 2021

The Detroit Pistons currently have the top selection in the upcoming draft.

The biggest prize in the class is Oklahoma State University guard Cade Cunningham. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during his lone season at the collegiate level while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep.

Cunningham’s 6-foot-8 frame allows him to score from anywhere on the floor. Because of his size, he has drawn some comparisons to Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, but one major difference is that Cunningham has a very reliable jump shot.

The Cavaliers would surely have to put together a very attractive trade package in order to lure the No. 1 pick away from the Pistons. Collin Sexton is presumably available in trade discussions, as there have been several reports detailing the growing possibility that he could be on the move this offseason.

If the Cavaliers were to trade up to select Cunningham, they’d have a new face of their franchise.